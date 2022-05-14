Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Reaches $0.40 on Exchanges

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001339 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $593.00 million and $69.12 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,542.76 or 0.99901632 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00104723 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,498,036,246 coins. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

