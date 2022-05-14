Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BHC. TheStreet lowered Bausch Health Companies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.60.
BHC stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62.
In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $150,971.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $84,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,668 shares of company stock worth $378,570. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at about $1,255,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,525,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 208,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 21,180 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bausch Health Companies (Get Rating)
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
