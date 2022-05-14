Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BHC. TheStreet lowered Bausch Health Companies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.60.

BHC stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 649.29% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $150,971.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $84,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,668 shares of company stock worth $378,570. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at about $1,255,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,525,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 208,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 21,180 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

