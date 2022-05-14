Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE BLCO opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. Bausch + Lomb has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Bausch Lomb Corporation is an eye health company. Its product portfolio includes Biotrue(R) and renu(R) multi-purpose solutions, Biotrue(R) ONEday daily disposable contact lenses, LUMIFY(R) redness reliever eye drops, PreserVision(R) AREDS 2 formula eye vitamin and mineral supplements and VYZULTA(R).

