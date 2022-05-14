Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,048,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,758 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.77% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $1,269,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.63.

Shares of BDX traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.44. 1,192,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,481. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.03 and a 200-day moving average of $257.26.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

