Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €135.00 ($142.11) to €130.00 ($136.84) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €111.00 ($116.84) to €107.00 ($112.63) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.50.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $39.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

