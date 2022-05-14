Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ford Motor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.59.

F opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

