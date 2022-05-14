Berenberg Bank Boosts Diploma (LON:DPLM) Price Target to GBX 3,360

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,200 ($39.45) to GBX 3,360 ($41.43) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DPLM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($31.44) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,290 ($40.56) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($43.15) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diploma presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,150 ($38.84).

LON:DPLM opened at GBX 2,604 ($32.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,676.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,899.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of £3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.58. Diploma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,384 ($29.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,504 ($43.20).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

