Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS) Shares Down 6.8%

Bidstack Group Plc (LON:BIDS – Get Rating) fell 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 3.08 ($0.04). 10,793,261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 14,273,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.30 ($0.04).

The stock has a market cap of £27.48 million and a PE ratio of -2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.38.

Bidstack Group Company Profile (LON:BIDS)

Bidstack Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology company in the United Kingdom. It provides dynamic, targeted, and automated native in-game advertising for the global video games industry across multiple platforms, including mobile, PC, and console. The company also offers content security and assurance services to cross platform advertisers.

