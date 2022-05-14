Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BIIB opened at $199.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.84. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $468.55.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.47.
Biogen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biogen (BIIB)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.