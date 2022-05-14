Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $199.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.84. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

