BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BVXV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 33,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,767. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Equities analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

