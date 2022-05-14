BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $255.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $255.00 price target on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNTX. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $339.00 to $298.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of BioNTech from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $260.81.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Shares of BNTX opened at $158.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.19. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $121.32 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of -0.28.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $6.84. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BioNTech will post 33.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.5342 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 226.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in BioNTech by 45.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at $290,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 69.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 32,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.