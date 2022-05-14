BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Market Cap Achieves $148,792.58

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One BitCapitalVendor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $148,792.58 and $74,342.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a coin. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

