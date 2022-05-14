BitTube (TUBE) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 34.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One BitTube coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitTube has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. BitTube has a market capitalization of $201,655.24 and $59.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.16 or 0.00497900 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000220 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000103 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 343,396,913 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

