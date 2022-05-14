BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Down 46.2% in April

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the April 15th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BOE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.01. 125,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,947. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.57. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.