BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the April 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:MVT traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $12.00. 86,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,349. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

