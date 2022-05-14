BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.84 and last traded at $43.50. Approximately 542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 55,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.55.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 412.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,166,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 66,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter.

