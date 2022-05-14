Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 227.5% from the April 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE BSL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.98. 43,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,615. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.80. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $17.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 744,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after buying an additional 80,010 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 685,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after buying an additional 127,290 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 380,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 175,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 110,735 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

