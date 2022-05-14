Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $11.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,105,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $700,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $684,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

