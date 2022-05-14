Blockpass (PASS) Price Tops $0.0013

Blockpass (PASS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $215,735.37 and approximately $17,187.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blockpass has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Blockpass

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

