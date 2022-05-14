bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Wedbush

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.32) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

BLUE has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.14.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.63.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.10). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,183.15% and a negative return on equity of 111.73%. The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in bluebird bio by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

