BMO Capital Markets Cuts Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $88.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLNT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised Planet Fitness to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.60. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $67.39 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.44 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in Planet Fitness by 938.3% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,049,000 after buying an additional 2,888,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after buying an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Planet Fitness by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,599,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,765,000 after buying an additional 1,108,100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,825,000 after buying an additional 846,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

