BMO Capital Markets Lowers Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $85.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.81.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $67.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.49. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $63.34 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 over the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

