Bobby D. Sanders II Buys 300 Shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) SVP Bobby D. Sanders II bought 300 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,050.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NKSH opened at $33.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average is $36.36. National Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $39.19.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on National Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of National Bankshares by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of National Bankshares by 849.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

