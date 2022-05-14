Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Booking worth $168,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG traded up $48.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,101.89. The company had a trading volume of 301,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,865. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,185.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,308.56. The company has a market cap of $85.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,796.45 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $4.82. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,790.79.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

