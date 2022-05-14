Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Booking by 3.1% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Booking by 23.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Booking by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 7.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $48.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,101.89. 301,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,865. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a PE ratio of 170.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,185.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,308.56.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $4.82. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,790.79.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

