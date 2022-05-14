BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.70.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

NYSE:BWA traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,121. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.29. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $105,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 28.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,055,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,462,000 after buying an additional 1,122,143 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 153.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,608,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,515,000 after purchasing an additional 973,291 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 22.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,196,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,522,000 after purchasing an additional 953,823 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.2% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,627,000 after purchasing an additional 828,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

