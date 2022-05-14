Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stake Boosted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 109.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,344 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,080 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of BOX worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 378.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 58,089 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 25.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 124,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in BOX by 3.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 123.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 980,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,197,000 after purchasing an additional 540,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 37.7% during the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,755,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,557,000 after purchasing an additional 480,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX opened at $28.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.91 and a beta of 1.15. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $33.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average is $26.96.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,480,250.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

