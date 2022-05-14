bpost NV/SA Plans Dividend of $0.34 (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3365 per share on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

bpost NV/SA stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. bpost NV/SA has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56.

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. bpost NV/SA had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Research analysts expect that bpost NV/SA will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BPOSY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of bpost NV/SA from €7.35 ($7.74) to €5.80 ($6.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. ING Group lowered shares of bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bpost NV/SA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of bpost NV/SA from €9.00 ($9.47) to €8.50 ($8.95) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

