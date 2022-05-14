Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Down 64.2% in April

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the April 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RIINF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Braveheart Resources has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals primarily in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. The company's principal project is the Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia.

