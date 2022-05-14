Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Down 64.2% in April

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the April 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RIINF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Braveheart Resources has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.
About Braveheart Resources
