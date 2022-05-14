Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Shore Capital

Shore Capital began coverage on shares of Brickability Group (LON:BRCK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON BRCK opened at GBX 88.50 ($1.09) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 92.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 97.68. Brickability Group has a twelve month low of GBX 85 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 114 ($1.41). The company has a market capitalization of £264.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.07.
