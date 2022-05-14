Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Update

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the April 15th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BLIN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.29. 82,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,930. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 24.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLIN. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 92,427 shares in the last quarter. 26.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgeline Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

