Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Update

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a growth of 108.7% from the April 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS BRDCY traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,249. Bridgestone has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRDCY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.