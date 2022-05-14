Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.75.

BFAM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $82.61 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $460.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

