BrightView (NYSE:BV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BrightView Holdings, Inc. is a provider of commercial landscaping services primarily in the United States. It provides services from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail and golf courses. BrightView Holdings, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Separately, William Blair cut BrightView from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. BrightView has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.31.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. BrightView had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

