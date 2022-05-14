Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32.
Broad Street Realty Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRST)
