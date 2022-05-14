Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.02.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.32%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 559.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 397.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

About Broadmark Realty Capital (Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

