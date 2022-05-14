Brokerages Anticipate Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $279.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $274.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.30 million. Associated Banc reported sales of $252.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASB. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE:ASB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,680,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $280,017.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,994 shares of company stock worth $488,862. 3.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Associated Banc by 13.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

