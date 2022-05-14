Brokerages Anticipate DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to Announce -$0.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.86) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.67). DraftKings posted earnings per share of ($0.76) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year earnings of ($3.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($3.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.84). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%.

DKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $4,033,381.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 16.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 8.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 12.4% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 31,943,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,033,928. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. DraftKings has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $64.58.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

