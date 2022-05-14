Brokerages Anticipate Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) to post sales of $75.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.00 million. Premier Financial reported sales of $74.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year sales of $305.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.90 million to $308.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $319.87 million, with estimates ranging from $316.20 million to $324.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Premier Financial.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 35.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ PFC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.84. 128,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,436. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $918.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 39.74%.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $30,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,903,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,658,000 after buying an additional 459,554 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,199,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,078,000 after acquiring an additional 341,290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 131,970 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 941,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,188 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Premier Financial by 48.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 234,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 76,280 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Premier Financial (Get Rating)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier Financial (PFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.