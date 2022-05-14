Brokerages Anticipate Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) to post $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Terex posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.13 million. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

Terex stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,872. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. Terex has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $55.58.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 82.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 237,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after buying an additional 107,295 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Terex by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after buying an additional 53,457 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Terex in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $987,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

