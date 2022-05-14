Brokerages Anticipate Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Will Post Earnings of $4.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $4.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.94 to $5.70. Valero Energy posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 906.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year earnings of $12.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.59 to $14.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $12.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.21.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,252. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.78. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $129.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

