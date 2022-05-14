Brokerages Expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to Post $0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.21. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.67 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on MDRX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,350 over the last 90 days. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period.

MDRX stock opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.27. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

