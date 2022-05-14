Brokerages Expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.58. Business First Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Rick D. Day bought 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $28,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,496 shares of company stock worth $59,289 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 207.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 25.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 28,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the third quarter worth $537,000. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $489.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

