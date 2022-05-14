Brokerages Expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $85.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.01 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 323,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,122,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 173,840 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 38,833 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth $3,098,000. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBCP stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 68,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,191. The stock has a market cap of $269.52 million, a P/E ratio of -59.38 and a beta of 1.12. Concrete Pumping has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

