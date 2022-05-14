Brokerages Expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.27. Corsair Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $380.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRSR. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

In other news, Director Samuel R. Szteinbaum acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $1,143,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 237,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,574.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 9.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 138.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 54,426 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. 14.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.30. 828,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,936. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

