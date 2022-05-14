Brokerages Expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.64 Million

Equities analysts expect that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) will report sales of $136.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.50 million. EPR Properties reported sales of $115.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year sales of $553.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $526.52 million to $573.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $575.50 million, with estimates ranging from $532.21 million to $610.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

EPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

In other EPR Properties news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,953,000 after buying an additional 900,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $36,842,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 51.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,901,000 after purchasing an additional 530,082 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,286,000 after purchasing an additional 517,735 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 259.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,245,000 after purchasing an additional 500,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.19. 438,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 218.54%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

