Brokerages Expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to Announce $2.41 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the highest is $2.49. Hubbell reported earnings per share of $2.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year earnings of $9.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.92 to $10.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hubbell.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share.

HUBB has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.00.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $194.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $170.76 and a 12-month high of $212.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $1,856,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $759,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after buying an additional 19,697 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,310,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.