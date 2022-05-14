Brokerages Expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02.

KZR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 60,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $1,004,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 20,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.75. 1,114,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,364. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.33. Kezar Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $326.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 25.77 and a quick ratio of 25.77.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

