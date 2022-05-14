Brokerages Expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.90 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) will report sales of $36.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.60 million and the highest is $37.20 million. Kura Sushi USA reported sales of $18.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full-year sales of $137.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.50 million to $139.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $185.25 million, with estimates ranging from $184.30 million to $186.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 35.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KRUS traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,935. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.49. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $85.62. The stock has a market cap of $359.54 million, a PE ratio of -115.59 and a beta of 2.07.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

