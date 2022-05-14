Brokerages Expect Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) to Announce $2.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) to announce $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s earnings. Simpson Manufacturing reported earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $7.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.46 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Simpson Manufacturing.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.60. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SSD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CJS Securities raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sidoti upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simpson Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $103.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.21. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $99.60 and a 1 year high of $141.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,180 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $123,062.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,853.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,280 shares of company stock worth $245,057 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

